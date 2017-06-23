I know a lot of windows fans were not very pleased with Windows 8 when it first came out. Naturally, many people are resistant to change and thats exactly what Windows 8 was. Microsoft was well prepared for the initial wave of negative response from their consumers. After a rough first few months people started getting the hang of the new windows platform and reviews started to lean more positive then negative.
Federal Network Communication and Cyber Security
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:02 AM
