Florida Custom Homes

    Experience counts. Naturally, every home building firm including the most experienced and well-regarded companies, like Cogdill Builders of Florida, was once a new builder constructing their first home. However, it is their experience that really matters. Most Central Florida custom home builders were started by experienced veterans from other established firms. For this reason, it is imperative that you look for strong overall experience from the builder and their team.

    Are past buyers satisfied? Any respectable Central Florida Custom Home Builder will be more than willing to offer customer references and referrals. Do your due diligence and check these referrals by asking these quick and simple questions:

    Would you buy another home from this builder?

    Would you recommend this custom home builder to close friends or family?

    Why would you or why would you not recommend this builder.

