boat mechanic near me

S&S Marine Services is located near Dunedin and is your marine repair shop! Dunedin, which was voted the #1 most walkable city in America and after one visit here, it's easy to see why! This stunning small town is so beautiful to walk around with its pristine white sand beaches, simply picturesque sunsets and its quaint active downtown. Fun Fact: the Toronto Blue Jays spend the Spring here training! Every year, this little town holds the Annual Dunedin Cup & Regatta with boat races including world class sailors. Over the weekend, a Ball is also held with a silent auction, all with the aim of raising funds for the popular Dunedin Youth Sailing Association. Dunedin is also the home to Caladesi Island State Park, which has been voted as the best beach in America! It's only accessible by boat or ferry from nearby Honeymoon Island but the trip is worth it for it's white sand and beautiful surroundings. There's lots of amenites here including a snack bar and gift shop. Most importantly, there is a Marina here with electric and water hookups for boats so why not make a weekend of it?